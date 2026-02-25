Ramadan Reflection – Patience: Strength under pressure

- Advertisement -

By Abdoulie Mam Njie

(retired permanent secretary)

Last week we reflected on self-control, the discipline to master oneself and thoughtfully choose one’s responses. This week we turn to patience.

Patience is often misunderstood. It is not passive endurance or silent submission. In the Islamic tradition, sabr is active and intentional. It is restraint when emotion surges, steadiness when circumstances test resolve, and the refusal to compromise principle under strain.

The Qur’an reminds us, “And be patient. Indeed, Allah is with the patient” (Surah Al-Anfal 8:46). Revealed during a time of vulnerability and conflict, the verse does not promise ease. It affirms presence within hardship. Patience is not waiting for discomfort to end. It is maintaining dignity while it persists.

Fasting trains this discipline in practical ways. As the day lengthens and energy declines, minor irritations can feel magnified. A careless word or small delay may provoke a sharper response than intended. Patience does not remove hunger or fatigue. It governs them. It inserts space between feeling and action. Over time, that space becomes character.

Patience must not be confused with passivity. It does not excuse injustice or avoid necessary correction. Rather, it prevents anger from determining tone or direction. Decisions made in agitation often outlast the moment that produced them. Patience allows principle to lead.

In families, it protects respect. In communities, it prevents disagreement from hardening into division. In leadership, it restrains haste and preserves fairness. The discipline to pause and assess before responding is not weakness. It is controlled strength.

Properly understood, patience cultivates restraint, fairness, emotional balance, principled judgment, and moral steadiness.

In a culture of speed and instant reaction, patience has become rare. Yet it remains essential. It anchors integrity under pressure and sustains clarity when emotions rise.

As Ramadan continues, patience is not merely a virtue to admire. It is a discipline to practice daily. Together with self-control, it strengthens the capacity to endure pressure without surrendering principle.

Next week we reflect on compassion, not as sentiment, but as responsibility.