Rawda congress postponed

By Amadou Jadama

The Congress of the Majmouatu Rawdatul Majaalis has been called off untill further notice due to some irregularities.

From 17 to 18 April, Rawda was scheduled to hold a congress in Janjangbureh where the 105 eligible voting members of the organisation will elect new leaders after the expiration of the three-year term of the Nano Hydara-led executive.

Sheikh Alhaji Bamine Jaiteh, a former interim president of Majmouatu Rawdatul Majaalis, is set to challenge incumbent Sheriff Pa Nano Hydara for the presidency of the organisation.

Rawda, established in 2017, describes itself as an Islamic body committed to propagating religious values and tolerance in the country. It has a contentious relationship with the current Supreme Islamic Council.

Calipha Hydara was elected in 2021 and succeeded Baba Abubakar Drammeh who resigned citing old age

Confirming to The Standard Wednesday, Sheriff Nano Hydara said: “Holding a gathering like congress is not an easy thing. It requires lot of activities, particularly when you have an opponent and Rawda was formed purely for Muslims in the country. Therefore, if there is any election to be held, it has to be conducted in a free, fair and transparent manner.”

He added: “Some of our members had a meeting with the IEC and the IEC told them that the way they will conduct our election the same way they conduct other elections. Based on that, we lack to fulfil some of the requirements, and we need to fulfill those ones before going for a congress. That is why we cancelled it untill further notice.”

Sheriff Hydara expressed his apology to Gambians, especially members of Rawda for any inconvenience it may cause. He assured them that the moment they regularize everything, they will announce the new date for the congress.

The Rawda leader concluded by calling on the Gambians, particularly the Islamic religious leaders to join hands with the government to accord a rousing welcome to “OIC delegates to ensure that we treated them with maximum respect as Muslims.”