May Day sports back again

The ever-exciting May Day mass sports is back again. The National Sports Council (NSC) said registration is opened for institutions to join this special workers day mass sport with its unique features.

Staged since 1992, the May Day sports is a spectacular event which earned a favourite the IOC which classified it as a mass sport back in 2004.

Each year dozens of government and private institutions field teams to play, the pillow fight, tug of war, greasy pole and musical all going alongside groovy athletics events. Institutions can register` at the NSC office at the Independence Stadium or call 7679256.