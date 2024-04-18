GFF PROMISES TO GET NEW COACH BEFORE JUNE

- Advertisement -

The Gambia Football Federation (GFF) is confident that a new coach will be appointed for the national team before the country’s international match in June.

The Scorpions will play two World Cup qualifiers in June against Seychelles and Gabon.

Addressing fears about absence of coach as the fixtures draw near, the GFF secretary general Lamin Jasseh told The Standard that the process of recruiting a coach would be completed well before June anabling the new man to start work in earnest.

- Advertisement -

“By today [Thursday], the technical and development committee will sit with government representatives to start the shortlisting, to be followed by interviews and finally the appointment. Hopefully these processes would be done by the end of April”, Mr Jassey told The Standard.

He further disclosed that though the coach will work with the GFF, technically he will be employed by government and that is why the GFF is working closely with government in all stages of recruitment process.

The GFF confirmed that nearly a hundred football technicians including a Gambian applied for the job.