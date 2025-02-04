Re: Sanyang Port project to affect 461 settlements, properties

- Advertisement -

Dear Editor,

One thing we don’t understand is that anywhere in the world, development goes hand-in-hand with consequences for some. That’s why governments always have a compensation fund. For example, regarding the Banjul port expansion project, there is an urgent need to expand the seaport.

Over the past eight years, Banjul port has been very busy and sometimes you have up to five ships waiting to dock. The port is congested and there is no space for containers. I work just four blocks from the port and I am with the business community in Banjul. I understand the government is building a new ferry terminal. The Gambia needs to expand in all these maritime areas for easy access for goods and services.

Businesses are growing and new investors are coming in. The port in Banjul is small and its operations inefficient. That is why some importers resort to sending their containers to the port of Dakar. So when the port at Sanyang becomes operationalised and Banjul is improved, it would only augur well for business and the headaches for the business community will be cured. Everything will go on smoothly.

Muhammed Dukuray

Banjul

Open Letter to Ecowas Secretariat regarding transitional agreement with President Adama Barrow

Dear Sir,

Reminder, Dear Esteemed Chairperson,

I write to you as a concerned citizens of The Gambia and an advocate for peace, democracy, and good governance within the Ecowas region. This letter serves as a reminder and a call to action regarding the agreement facilitated by Ecowas that brought President Adama Barrow into power following the 2016 presidential election.

As you are aware, President Barrow was elected as a transitional president with a mandate to serve for three years, as agreed upon with the Gambian people and with the support of Ecowas. This agreement was part of the collective effort to restore democracy after Yahya Jammeh’s refusal to accept the election results. Despite this understanding, President Barrow reneged on his commitment, citing the Gambian constitution to justify serving a full five-year term. Since then, President Barrow has failed to honour critical promises made to Gambians and the international community, including:

1. drafting and implementing a new constitution that reflects the will of the people; 2. introducing a two-term limit for the presidency to prevent the entrenchment of power; 3. fighting corruption and ensuring accountability and transparency in governance. As The Gambia remains under the umbrella of Ecowas, we urge you to uphold the principles enshrined in your protocols, specifically those regarding good governance, democracy, and term limits. The Ecowas Protocols clearly rejects third-term presidencies, recognising the risks they pose to stability and cohesion in the sub-region. Allowing President Barrow to seek a third term would not only contradict Ecowas’ principles but also set a dangerous precedent for other member states. We therefore urge Ecowas to: 1. demand a clear declaration from President Barrow that he will not seek a third term in office; 2. stand firm in your commitment to the principles of democracy by holding him accountable to the agreements made during the 2016 transition; 3. Issue a formal statement reaffirming Ecowas’ position against third-term bids in its member states. Failure to address this matter decisively may lead to unrest in The Gambia, as citizens are increasingly frustrated by broken promises and unfulfilled commitments. Any resulting instability would fall squarely on the shoulders of those who enabled the situation to deteriorate. We trust Ecowas will act in the best interest of the Gambian people and the region at large by ensuring adherence to democratic norms and fostering peace.

Aziz MH Kah

Banjulinding