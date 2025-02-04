‘JUSTICE’ Gambia’s first law magazine launched

- Advertisement -

The publication of the maiden edition of JUSTICE: Let There Be Justice Though The Heavens Fall marks a pivotal moment in the evolution of The Gambia’s legal landscape. As chief editor, I am honoured to present this groundbreaking initiative that seeks to amplify legal discourse, stimulate critical reflection, and uphold the principles of justice and fairness that are the bedrock of our legal system. This magazine is not merely a collection of articles; it is a manifestation of our collective resolve to foster a culture of transparency, accountability, and legal excellence in The Gambia and beyond.

FaFa Edrissa M’Bai, one of the nation’s most esteemed legal minds is the veritable founder of this law magazine, JUSTICE, which serves as a platform where legal practitioners, scholars, and students converge to deliberate on pressing legal issues. M’Bai is a renowned lawyer with multiple honours and postgraduate degrees in Law and Political Science from the Universities of London and Keele. With over forty years’ experience as a distinguished legal practitioner, he has twice served as Attorney General and Minister of Justice of the Republic of The Gambia. Known affectionately by the late Mr Bola Carrol as “The Mobile Law Library of The Gambia Bar”, M’Bai continues to write with the intellectual capacity of a prodigy, even at more than 82 years.

This inaugural edition explores a wide array of topics, from constitutional development and the role of the judiciary in safeguarding democracy, to the intricate balance between customary practices and statutory law. Central to this publication is a focus on gender justice, reflecting our commitment to advancing equality and addressing the legal challenges faced by women and marginalised communities. By fostering dialogue on these critical issues, we hope to contribute to the ongoing efforts to create a more just and equitable society.

JUSTICE: Let There Be Justice Though The Heavens Fall also celebrates the contributions of The Gambia’s legal pioneers, whose dedication and unwavering pursuit of justice have shaped the legal profession. Their stories serve as inspiration to the next generation of lawyers, reminding us all of the transformative power of the law when wielded with integrity and compassion.

The magazine’s aims include upholding the honour of the legal profession by defending human rights and natural justice and striving to create a climate of opinion in the profession which will support full statutory protection of human and people’s rights. Clients and consumers must have clear rights – the right to high-quality advice, the right to complain when services fall below standards, and the right to receive redress promptly. A legal services market that is consumer-driven, responsive, and fit for the modern dynamic world is essential to achieving these goals. This will enable lawyers and non-lawyers to work together on equal footing, increasing competition, independence, and confidence within the sector.

As we embark on this journey, I extend my deepest gratitude to our contributors, advisory board, and editorial team for their invaluable input and steadfast commitment. Their collective expertise and passion have been instrumental in bringing this vision to life.

I invite our readers to engage with the content of this magazine with an open mind and a critical eye. It is our hope that JUSTICE will not only inform but also inspire action and dialogue, reinforcing the fundamental belief that the pursuit of justice is not merely a professional duty but a moral imperative that resonates across all facets of our society.

Together, let us continue to champion the rule of law and ensure that justice remains the guiding light for generations to come.