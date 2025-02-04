Mali, Burkina, and Niger’s exit from Ecowas: Implications and lessons for The Gambia and others

- Advertisement -

By Lamin Keita

The recent decision by Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger to exit the Economic Community of West African States (Ecowas) represents a significant shift in the political and economic landscape of West Africa. This move raises questions about regional stability, economic cooperation, and collective security. Understanding the implications of this exit is crucial for grasping the future dynamics of West African integration.

The departure of these nations from Ecowas underscores the growing disenchantment with traditional regional frameworks that many perceive as ineffective. Democratic leaders like The Gambia should recognise that citizens are increasingly seeking governance models that prioritise national sovereignty over external influence. This trend could inspire similar movements in other nations where governments fail to meet public expectations or accountable to its citizens, thereby reshaping the political landscape in favor of more localised governance.

The departure of these three nations undermines Ecowas ‘s authority and effectiveness as a regional body. Ecowas was established to promote economic collaboration and political stability among member states. The exit signifies a rejection of its principles, potentially leading to fragmentation within the region. This could embolden other countries to reconsider their membership or commitment to collective agreements. This exit has serious economic repercussions for both Ecowas and the withdrawing nations. Economic interdependence is vital for growth; without cooperation, trade barriers will likely re-emerge. The loss of these countries may lead to reduced investment opportunities in West Africa as investors perceive increased instability and uncertainty in the region’s economy.

Lastly, security concerns are heightened by this development. With rising terrorism and conflicts in these countries, their withdrawal from a collective defense framework like Ecowas could destabilise neighboring states. A fragmented approach to security may hinder coordinated responses against threats such as extremist groups operating across borders. Moreover, the exit reflects broader geopolitical dynamics involving external influences from global powers seeking to expand their interests in Africa. Countries like Russia have increasingly engaged with these nations through military partnerships and economic agreements. This shift not only diminishes Ecowas ‘s influence but also complicates its mission by introducing alternative alliances that challenge its legitimacy as the primary stabilising force in West Africa. Warnings for others:

The Gambia has historically relied on the Ecowas for providing military support, especially during times of political instability. While Ecowas has played a crucial role in providing support, it is imperative for The Gambia to develop its own military capabilities and not remain dependent on external forces indefinitely. Reliance on Ecowas is unsustainable due to issues of sovereignty, resource limitations, and the need for self-sufficiency. The Gambia cannot continue to depend on Ecowas for military security is the erosion of national sovereignty. Relying on external military forces can undermine a nation’s autonomy and decision-making power. When conflicts arise, The Gambia may find itself unable to act independently or prioritize its own interests over those of Ecowas member states. This dependence could lead to conflicts in national policies and priorities.