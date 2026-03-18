Reassurance and resilience: A lesson from the UAE to the world

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By Omar FaFa M’Bai

In moments of global uncertainty, the true character of a nation is revealed not merely through its strength, but through its wisdom, compassion, and unity. In the ongoing regional tensions and the unfolding conflict between Iran and Israel, many people across the Middle East watched events with understandable concern. Yet within the United Arab Emirates, the response of the nation and its leadership demonstrated something remarkable, that is, calm in the face of uncertainty, preparedness without panic, and care for every individual who calls this country home.

For those of us living in the UAE during this period, the experience has been a profound lesson in leadership, governance, and resilience. From the earliest signs of regional tension, the authorities acted swiftly and responsibly. Clear communication was provided through official channels and regular alerts. When necessary, residents received warnings advising them to remain indoors, and when the situation was deemed safe, reassuring messages followed, encouraging people to resume normal activities. These communications were calm, measured, and precise, never sensational, always reassuring.

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Such clarity from leadership does more than inform, it builds trust. For the first day, many institutions advised employees to work from home as a precaution. Yet by the fourth day, life in the Emirates had largely returned to its normal rhythm. Offices reopened, businesses resumed operations, and people went about their daily lives with confidence. Schools, markets, and workplaces continued to function in an atmosphere of calm and order.

This sense of normalcy was not accidental. It was the result of meticulous planning, strategic preparedness, and a leadership that understands the profound responsibility it holds toward the millions who live within its borders. One of the most extraordinary aspects of life in the UAE is that its care and protection extend to everyone, citizens and residents alike, regardless of nationality, religion, or background. In a country where more than two hundred nationalities live side-by-side, the leadership has consistently emphasised that every life matters and every resident contributes to the nation’s success.

This spirit reflects the broader philosophy upon which the UAE was built, that is, tolerance, coexistence, and human dignity. The Qur’an (5:32) states: “And whoever saves one life, it is as if he had saved all of mankind.” This verse resonates deeply with the ethos of the UAE’s governance, where the safety and well-being of every individual is treated as a sacred responsibility. Prophet Muhammad (saw) also taught a principle that echoes strongly in the social fabric of the Emirates: “The best of people are those who are most beneficial to others.”

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Leadership in the UAE has repeatedly embodied this principle not only in times of crisis but in the everyday governance of the nation. From world-class infrastructure and healthcare systems to advanced security systems and rapid-response emergency management, the country has invested heavily in ensuring stability and safety.

Preparedness is one of the defining strengths of the UAE. The nation has built institutions capable of responding quickly and efficiently to emerging situations. Advanced monitoring systems, coordinated emergency services, and strategic communication networks ensure that the population remains informed and protected.

But beyond systems and infrastructure lies something even more powerful, that is, confidence in leadership. Throughout this period of regional tension, residents did not witness fear or chaos. Instead, they experienced order, reassurance, and unity. Authorities communicated regularly, institutions adapted quickly, and society continued to function with remarkable stability.

Markets remained open. Public services operated efficiently. Communities remained calm. Yet another dimension of this experience also became clear i.e. the powerful influence of information in today’s interconnected world.

Across social media platforms and some international news outlets, dramatic headlines and exaggerated narratives quickly began to circulate. For audiences thousands of miles away, these reports created a perception that the region had descended into instability and danger. Understandably, this triggered anxiety among families and friends abroad.

Many residents in the UAE, myself included, received urgent phone calls and messages from loved ones across the globe urging us to evacuate immediately for safety. They had seen alarming reports and feared the worst.

Ironically, while my family, friends, and loved ones were worrying about my safety, I found myself doing the opposite, calming them down and reassuring them that life here remained stable and secure. I explained that what they were seeing online was often exaggerated or overly dramatised, far removed from the calm reality on the ground. People were going about their daily routines, commuting to work, shopping, meeting friends, and living their lives normally.

Recognising the potential impact of misinformation and sensational reporting, the UAE authorities addressed the issue proactively. Government agencies reminded residents to rely on official communication channels and provided clear guidance about responsible behaviour on social media during sensitive situations. Residents were advised on the dos and don’ts of sharing information online, encouraging accuracy, discouraging rumours, and emphasising the importance of not amplifying unverified content.

Such guidance reflects a leadership that understands not only physical security, but also the importance of information stability in an age where a single misleading post can spark global panic.

At the height of the tension, the scale of the threat facing the region was significant. In a single day, the UAE and the wider region faced hundreds of incoming missiles and drones, an intensity rarely witnessed anywhere in the world. From the outside, the UAE activated one of the most advanced air defence systems in existence. The results spoke volumes about the country’s preparedness and technological capability. Out of hundreds of missiles launched, only two landed, and out of more than one thousand drones, approximately ninety-four percent were intercepted before reaching their targets. The threat was real, but the protection was stronger.

From within the country, leadership acted with equal determination and care for the population. Public gatherings were temporarily limited as a precaution, remote working arrangements were enabled, and emergency alerts were sent to residents in multiple languages so that everyone, regardless of nationality, remained informed and safe. The message was clear i.e. preparedness, transparency, and the protection of human life remained the highest priorities.

The humanitarian response was equally remarkable. At the nation’s airports, more than twenty thousand travellers affected by disruptions were provided with food, water, and temporary shelter while arrangements were made for their onward journeys. In Abu Dhabi, hotels were instructed to extend the stays of stranded visitors free of charge, with the government covering the costs. Such actions reflected not only administrative efficiency but also compassion and humanity, values deeply embedded in the UAE’s approach to governance.

This period also revealed something equally remarkable within the society of the UAE itself. It was not only a demonstration of effective leadership but also a powerful demonstration of patriotism among citizens and loyalty among residents. Across the country, people showed deep respect for the laws of the land, trust in the authorities, and unflinching support for the leadership. In moments of uncertainty, citizens and residents alike responded with discipline, unity, and responsibility. This collective sense of respect for authority and commitment to national stability is one of the quiet strengths that makes the UAE such a resilient society.

Importantly, the events of this period also reminded us that conflicts between states should never be mistaken for conflicts between peoples. The UAE is home to a large and vibrant Iranian community, hundreds of thousands of Iranian residents who live, work, and contribute peacefully to the country’s development. Their presence is a living example of the UAE’s enduring commitment to coexistence and mutual respect.

Ultimately, the contrast in this moment is not between nationalities or communities, but between two paths, that is, those who build and those who destroy. The history of humanity has repeatedly shown that builders, those who invest in stability, progress, and cooperation ultimately shape the future.

Indeed, as someone living in the UAE during this period, I found myself reflecting on a deeply personal realisation i.e. if one were ever to find themselves stranded during a global crisis, there are few places in the world one would rather be than the United Arab Emirates. The sense of security, organisation, and genuine care demonstrated by the leadership instils a confidence that one’s safety is truly a national priority.

This calmness reflects a deeper truth about the UAE. The country was founded on resilience. When the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan envisioned the UAE, he spoke of unity and human dignity as the foundations of a successful nation. One of his well-known principles captures the spirit that continues to guide the country today that: “The real wealth of a nation lies in its people.”

This philosophy remains evident in the actions of the current leadership. Their focus on protecting lives, maintaining stability, and ensuring clear communication demonstrates a profound commitment to the well-being of everyone in the country.

Leadership is not merely about authority, it is about stewardship. It is about guiding people through moments of uncertainty with wisdom and foresight.

Another timeless saying is that: “A leader is one who knows the way, goes the way, and shows the way.” During this challenging moment in the region, the UAE leadership has done exactly that.

By prioritising preparedness, maintaining transparency, and ensuring the continued functioning of society, they have shown that stability is not achieved by chance, it is built through vision, planning, and compassion.

For residents like myself who live and work in the UAE, this period has reinforced a deep sense of gratitude. It is not every nation where millions of expatriates can feel the same sense of safety and belonging as citizens. Yet in the UAE, that feeling is real.

Here, diversity is not merely tolerated, it is celebrated. People from every corner of the world live together peacefully, contributing their skills and cultures to a shared national journey.

In times of calm, this unity builds prosperity. In times of tension, it builds resilience. As the region continues to steer complex geopolitical realities, the example set by the United Arab Emirates stands as a powerful reminder that wise leadership can transform uncertainty into stability.

The desert has always been a place that teaches resilience. It is a landscape where survival requires foresight, cooperation, and strength of character.

The UAE, rising from those same sands, has embraced these qualities and turned them into the foundations of a modern nation, strong, compassionate, and forward-looking. A safer and stronger Middle East is gradually emerging one built not on division, but on development, stability, and cooperation. And nations that choose the path of building will always prevail over those that choose destruction.

The UAE stands firmly among the builders. For those of us who live here, the message is clear, that is, we are protected, we are valued, and we are part of a society that stands together in every circumstance. And with faith, unity, and wise leadership, the UAE will continue to stand strong and move forward In Sha Allah.

Omar FaFa M’Bai is a legal practitioner, a governance advocate, and a parent based in Dubai, UAE. He writes regularly on institutional integrity, leadership, and education across Africa, Middle East, and Asia.