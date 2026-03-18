QCell backs Islamic growth with major donation and Qur’anic recitation

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By Arret Jatta

Qcell has reinforced its support for religion and youth development after hosting its annual National Qur’anic Recitation and Azaan Competition, alongside a major donation to the Supreme Islamic Council.

The event, held on Monday at QCity in Bijilo, attracted a large audience including government officials, religious leaders, students and members of the public. It marked another year of QCell’s efforts to promote Islamic values and nurture young talent across the country.

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During the ceremony, Chairman of QGroup, Muhammed Jah, presented a cheque of D1.5 million to the Supreme Islamic Council. The gesture builds on last year’s D1 million donation, reflecting what organisers described as a sustained commitment to supporting religious institutions in The Gambia.

The competition followed a nationwide selection process. According to organisers, judges travelled across regions to assess participants in their schools and learning centres. Out of 398 competitors from 134 schools, 50 finalists qualified for the Qur’anic recitation category, while seven contestants advanced to the final stage of the Azaan competition.

The Qur’anic recitation segment was fully sponsored by QCell, while the Azaan competition received support from AGIB Bank, highlighting growing corporate involvement in faith-based initiatives.

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Speaking at the event, the president of the Supreme Islamic Council, Essa Foday Darboe, praised Muhammed Jah for his continued investment in the Muslim community.

He noted that the annual competition has encouraged many young people to take Qur’anic recitation more seriously, while also improving the quality of the call to prayer in mosques.

Darboe also commended Jah’s Ramadan initiatives, including the QNdogou programme, which distributes food to families across the country during the holy month. He described the businessman as a role model and urged other private sector leaders to follow his example.

Also addressing the gathering, Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly, Seedy Njie, applauded Jah’s contribution to national development. He said such initiatives are helping to uplift communities, create opportunities and inspire young people.

In his remarks, Muhammed Jah thanked customers for their loyalty, noting that the competition is part of QCell’s broader effort to give back to society. He encouraged participants to pursue both religious knowledge and practical skills that can benefit their communities.

Top performers in the competition received cash prizes across various categories, recognising excellence in Qur’anic memorisation and the call to prayer.

In the Full Qur’an Recitation category, Muhammed Sambi Camara emerge first, receiving D100,000, followed by Alieu Malang Yaffa who took home D75,000. In the Half Qur’an category, Essa Cham secured first place with D75,000, while Muhammed Mustapha Sarr came second with D50,000.

In the Quarter Qur’an category, Alieu Alpha Bah claimed first position with D50,000, with Gibril Omar Jah finishing second and receiving D25,000.

For the Azaan competition, Ebrima Sanneh won first place and received D25,000, while Edrissa Momodou Bah placed second with D15,000.