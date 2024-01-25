Red Cross certifies OIC staff after training ahead of Submit

- Advertisement -

By Fatou Saho

The Gambia Red Cross Society has last week certified staff of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Gambia Secretariat, after a successful training on first aid ahead of the global submit.

Alasan Senghore, the sectary general of the Gambia Red Cross Society, commended the participants for their commitment towards the just concluded training and extended gratitude to the OIC organizing committee in the Gambia, for their leadership and ensuring that they all can act in case of accident, illness and disaster.

He explained; “This is the beginning of a very good and a lifelong collaboration especially when you talk about saving lives and livelihoods of people because this is what we stand for as red cross. This is what first aid is all about but, unfortunately in countries like the Gambia, we take some of these things for granted. In other countries, it is a must for institutions including offices, to have people trained, certified and also have first aid box and kits available before they operate or register. I have been to many parts of the country and I have seen that enforced by law. So, if you are taking the lead to make sure that you yourselves are trained and able to act, then that really speaks a lot about the leadership”.

He encouraged the Committee to continue what they do and reassured them of their continuous and effective collaboration, as the country looks forward to a successful submit in May this year.

Meanwhile, the chief executive officer of the OIC Gambia, Yankuba Dibba, congratulated the staff upon completion of their training and certification. He also thanked The Gambia Red Cross team for the efforts they put in during the training.

Speaking on behalf of the participants, Lamin Ngum, commented that the training was exciting, interactive and educative. He thanked both the Red Cross and the OIC for making such training available to them and has vowed to utilise the knowledge he gained beyond the OIC global submit.