Reflections: GPA in the 1970s

Growing up in Banjul and frequenting the Half-Die area, availed one the opportunity to observe the activities at the Port and some of the eminent staff that worked there in the mid-1970s.

Swinging by the junction of Cotton Street and Wellington Street, “Boutique Uncle Fine” was frequented by Mam Barra Taal and others, and this was where one would meet Mam Wally Secka in his distinguished mostly white 3-piece gown “niety abdou”. Man Wally would offer prayers for the young ones and encourage them to be serious about their educational pursuits. Mam would fondly remind admirers that his attire was donned by President Jawara and his famous catchphrase was “poh ma rajj na”.

By the entrance to the storey building that housed the head office of the GPA, one would encounter Captain Sallah, first Managing Director in his immaculate suit and straw hat, stooping over the verandah and would wave back at those young students passing by, beckoning for them to come forth and exchange pleasantries.

One could hardly miss the presence of well-dressed marine department staff, Captain John Leigh, Captain Camara, Captain Bokossa, Dick Perkins, Raymond Gorbutt, Captain John Lamb, Captain Tiddley, Eugene Renner, Ivor Forster, Wally Sanyang and the younger officers, Momodou Mboob, Raymond Cherry, Biriam Mboob, Modou Mboob (Farafenni) and Halifa Bah.

Staff in Harbours and Berthing Party included the likes of Ebou Faal, Jackeh Loum and Dembo Jarju.

Other administrative staff that were easily recognizable included Pa Cham, Alieu Mboge, Gambia Williams, Njanko Njie, Kering Marenah, Saul Coker, Kebba Ceesay (Later General Manager Ferries), Mrs Wilhemina Joiner, Mrs Loum, Mass Axi Gye, Michael Ndure, Abou Jallow, Ebrima Jallow, Pa Drammeh, Yassin Gye, Anta Kah, Fat Taal, Aunty Mammy Njie, Saul Mboob, Ali Jagne and Ebou Ndow.

Stop by the restaurant run by Malick Secka within the main port by midday and one would cross paths with operations staff, dockworkers and cargo agents. Those that come to mind include Saihou George, Lie Mbye, Edi Macauley, Modou Jatta, Philip Johnson, Mr King, Ousman Njie, Lie Bah, Ebou Drammeh, Badou Secka, Eba Gaye, Malick Joiner, Kassa Gillen, Kutubo Badgie and Saul Krubally. Other distinguished workers at the Ports included Pa Barra Badjan, Pa Musa Jagne, Uncle Scattered Janneh, Omar Preira (Omar Betty Khan), Mbye Harding, Junkung Keita, Dodou Njie, Momodou Saidy, Baboucarr Saye (Pa Babou Saye), Essa Touray, Musa Joof, Musa Marong, Abdoulie Njie, Andalla Ceesay, Abass Ndow, kawsu Jarra, Alassan Dampha, Tijan Secka, Baba Samateh, Salifu Jaiteh, Lang Colley, Alh Kebba Gassama, Lamin Dibba, Tamba Gassama, Jerreh Dibba, Laba Bajaha, Ma Ansu Gassama, Victor Jatta, Ousman Senghore “Toto”, Saul Njie, Sambujang Marong, Sheikh Saine (Po Saine), Amadou Touray (Modibo), Ablie Faal and Old Man Faal.

At the Dockyard, one could hardly fail to notice John Cox (Boat Builder), Gabbi Sosseh, James George, Alhaji Mboob, Antouman Saho, Omar Fofana, Kalago Joh, M.I. Kah, Musa Jobarteh, Babou Ceesay, Salifu Ndow of Zebra Street, Biri Biri, Manga Ngum, Essa Faye.

At Wharfi Njago, with luck a young man could be patronized by Captain Gibou Njie and could have the experience of a lifetime with a boat trip on Lady Chilel along the River to Basse and back. Accommodation in one of the cabins with sumptuous meals from the culinary exploits of Sanna, gazing over the scenery that the majestic River offers would leave one yearning to repeat the journey. Other crew included Chief Mate Badou Njie, Momodou Mboob (Dad Mboob), Sambujang Ceesay, Pa Omadi Njie, Dodou Faal.

When Bintang Bolong would call during one of her return trips from UK, the scramble to meet one of the crew members to benefit from gifts such as leather outfit, khakis, “dongerays”, small tape recorders, shoes, sweets and biscuits would be worth the wait. The crew included Dodou Njie Chief Engineer, Badou Joe, Assan Jobe Electrician and Alfusainey Saidy (Alfu). To appreciate the outfit received from the crew members, one could imagine the attraction from onlookers when approaching Box Bar Stadium in the evenings to watch a Starligth vs Wallidan match, or an early afternoon kick-off between Kondorong and Young Hawks. The tag that normally goes with the group, discernible from their outfit is “Waa Afdie”

The author is just reminiscing and accepts any error in the narrative.

