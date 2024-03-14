REGIONAL CHAMPIONS CROWNED BARROW PEACE TOURNEY

- Advertisement -

Nationwide football bonanza breaks for Ramadan

After a grueling contest in a thrilling atmosphere around the country, the President Barrow peace tournament has taken a break for the Ramadan with almost all the regions crowning their champions.

The competition format divided the country into two main blocks, rural and urban.

The rural category comprises URR, CRR South, CRR North, LRR and NBR while the Urban regions are Banjul, KM and West Coast.

In the CRR South, Niamina West footballers won the crown while Wuli East are URR champions.

Jarra West won the LRR championship while Niani conquered CRR North.

In the NBR, footballers from Upper Niumi won the title.

The urban category too provided a keen competition in the three regions with Foni Berefet winning the West Coast title while Banjul Central 1 won the Banjul championship.

However, the KM championship is at the semifinal stage with Latrikunda taking on Ebo Town as Jeshwang meet Serekunda.

Tournament coordinator Ebrima Manneh yesterday paid tribute to the 60 teams that take part in the competition, regional officials and stakeholders like the Gambia Football Federation among others for their dedication and support.

Saihou Mballow, Presidential Adviser and chairman of the organizing committee, said the tournament is initiated by President Barrow in the spirit of promoting peace among the Gambian people.