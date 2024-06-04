REGIONAL FINALSIN BARROW PEACE TOURNEY

The stage is set for the crucial final phase of the President Barrow peace football championship with the regional finals taking place soon.
Following successful groovy knockout across districts in all regions across the country, the tournament now reaches the platform for the big boys who will be competing for a place in the national final.
The championship is divided into provincial and urban sections.
The champions of the regions of the provincial section are poised for a mouthwatering campaign with all matches taking place at the Soma mini- stadium. The teams are: Wuli East for URR, Niamina West from CRR South, Upper Nuimi from NBR, Jarra East from LRR, and Niani from CRR. The winner of this provincial section will play the winner of the urban section in the national final.
FIXTURES
10 June. Time- 8.00am
Wuli East vs (Niamina West
10 June. 4:30pm
Upper Nuimi vs Niani
11 June. Time- 8.00am.
Niani vs Jarra East.
11 June Time- 4:30pm
Niamina West vs Wuli East
12 June- 8:00am
Wuli East vs Upper Nuimi
12 June. Time: 4:30pm
Jarra East vs Niamina West
13 June. Time: 8:00am
Niamina West vs Niani
13 June Time-4:30pm
Upper Nuimi vs Jarra East
14 June. Time- 8:00am
Jarra East Upper vs Upper Niumi
14 June. Time- 4:30pm
Niani vs Wuli East)
Meanwhile in the urban section, three teams, Serekunda from KM, Berefet from West Coast and Central 1 from Banjul will slug it out for a place in the national final against the champion of the provincial section.
Fixtures
13 June-Serekunda vs Berefet- in KM
14 June- Central 1 vs Serekunda—in Banjul
15 June – Berefet vs Central 1 in West Coast