Gina takes gold in Stockholm leg of the Diamond League

Gambian Gina Mariam Bass Bittaye has blazed to 100m gold at Diamond League Stockholm. She defeated Marie Josee Ta Lou-Smith and now has ambitious target of making the Paris Olympic final.

This is Gina’s first Diamond League victory,

The Gambian track legend who blazed to a new national record of 10.93s at the Meeting de la Martinique in France, held her form and timed her dip to perfection as she overcame her biggest African rival in 11.15s, while the Ivorian icon clocked 11.16s ahead of Brittany Brown in 11.18s.

By doing this, Bass-Bittaye defeated Ta Lou-Smith for the first time in her career and has an ambitious goal of making the Olympic final in Paris.

“The weather was perfect for me today and the people of Stockholm were very welcoming and have come out to support us. I am in top form and I was confident when I came out today that I could show my talent,” said the African Games double sprint champion.

“My next step is to go home to train until the Olympics because I want to reach the Olympic final,” she continued.

“I am lucky that in my country I do not have to do trials so I can concentrate on my training and preparation. I have done lots of racing, so it’s time for a break now to prepare well.,” Gina told journalists.

The Diamond League is an annual series of elite track and field athletic competitions comprising fifteen of the best invitational athletics meetings. The series sits in the top tier of the World Athletics one-day meeting competitions.