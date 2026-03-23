Renewal: What remains after Ramadan

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By Abdoulie Mam Njie

For weeks, Ramadan has slowed our lives and sharpened our consciences. We have practiced patience when irritated, restraint when tempted, generosity when stretched, and accountability when no one else was watching. Now, as the final nights approach, a more difficult question emerges: what will remain when the fasting ends?

Families gather in their compounds to break the fast. Plates are shared across fences, neighbours exchange greetings, and the familiar sounds of evening settle over the community. Mosques fill and empty deep into the night, and the streets grow quieter as the day’s bustle fades into a gentle stillness. Prayer deepens. Reflection sharpens. Something sacred is drawing to a close. Yet the true meaning of Ramadan lies not in its conclusion, but in what continues afterward.

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Among these final nights, one stands above all others: Lailat-ul Qadr, the Night of Decree. Described in the Qur’an as better than a thousand months, it marks the moment when revelation first descended, bringing guidance into human history. It was a night when heaven touched human struggle not to overwhelm it, but to guide it. A night of peace, forgiveness, and multiplied reward, yet its significance is measured not only in what is received, but in how it reshapes the believer. Revelation was given not merely to be recited, but to guide how we live and treat one another when no one is watching.

Faith is measured not only by prayer, but by the character it produces.

Renewal is not a passing emotion. It is a deliberate decision to carry forward the habits strengthened during this month into everyday life.

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The rhythm of reflection in Ramadan is not unique to Islam. Lent, observed by Christians, similarly calls for fasting, repentance, and moral examination. Though the theological foundations differ, the experience is recognisable. Hunger humbles. Silence sharpens conscience. Sacrifice reveals what truly matters.

This year, in a remarkable alignment, Muslims and Christians in The Gambia began their fasting at the same time. In many communities, the call to prayer at sunset coincided with quiet evening meals in nearby Christian homes observing Lent, a shared discipline unfolding quietly behind different doors. Workplaces and families witnessed people of different faiths carrying patience, restraint, and generosity into daily life side by side. Where mosques and churches stand within walking distance, this overlap is more than coincidence. It is a reminder of a shared moral inheritance.

Such simultaneous devotion shows that humility, repentance, self-control, and renewal are not the inheritance of one community alone. When different traditions practice these virtues together, society itself feels the effect. Conversations become more measured. Generosity increases. Tempers cool. Awareness of one another grows.

Over these weeks, millions have exercised self-control in ways both visible and unseen. Hunger endured without complaint. Words restrained when anger might have spoken. Generosity extended despite personal difficulty. Conscience tested in the quiet hours before dawn and late into the night.

The question now is unavoidable: will these habits survive the return to ordinary life?

When fasting ends, life resumes its pressures. Work, traffic, deadlines, and obligations return. Old irritations reappear. The real test begins not during the fast, but in ordinary moments, in offices, homes, markets, and on crowded roads, when patience is strained, frustration rises, and no one is watching.

Discipline is proven in these moments. It is the choice to remain fair when provoked, honest when dishonesty would be easier, and compassionate when indifference tempts. Transformation does not require grand gestures, only steady self governance repeated day after day.

This lesson extends beyond individuals. Families are strengthened by forgiveness. Workplaces gain integrity. Institutions earn trust when responsibility outweighs self-interest. Communities flourish when fairness guides conduct.

As the crescent moon signals the end of fasting, celebration will rightly follow. Yet the spiritual journey does not conclude with festivity. Lailat-ul Qadr reminds us that a single night can redirect a life. Ramadan demonstrates that a month can reshape habits. Lent shows that sacrifice prepares the heart for renewal.

The true measure of these sacred weeks lies not in how they conclude, but in what they leave behind. If conscience has been strengthened, hearts softened, and judgment steadied, then renewal has already begun. The challenge is to live differently because of it.

What remains will not be hunger or sleepless nights. What remains will be the choices we make when life returns to normal: whether we speak more gently, judge more fairly, give more freely, and restrain ourselves when it matters most. If those changes endure, then Ramadan has not ended at all. It has simply moved from the calendar into the character of a people.