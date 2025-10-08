Roots actor LeVar Burton to visit Gambia

- Advertisement -

Press release

The Embassy of the Republic of The Gambia held a virtual meeting on Wednesday October 1st, 2025 with Mr LeVar Burton, celebrated for his portrayal of Kunta Kinte in the landmark 1977 television adaptation of Roots.

The meeting formally conveyed the Government of The Gambia’s invitation for Mr Burton to participate in the upcoming Roots Festival, scheduled for May 2026 under the theme “Freedom, Resilience and Cultural Identity.”

The Deputy Chief of Mission, Rtd Gen Yakuba A Drammeh, who stepped for Ambassador Mr Drammeh expressed the government’s deep appreciation for Mr Burton’s enduring legacy and his potential contribution to the cultural significance of the festival. He further stated that Mr Burton is revered both in The Gambia and globally for his powerful portrayal of Kunta Kinte.

Dr Adama Bah, chairman and co-founder of the Institute of Travel and Tourism of The Gambia, emphasised the cultural importance of the festival and announced that Mr Burton would be conferred the title of Honourary Paramount Chief of Nuimi, encompassing both Upper and Lower Nuimi, the ancestral district of Kunta Kinte. The proposal has already received formal endorsement from the Ministry of Lands, Regional Government, and Religious Affairs.

Mr Burton expressed heartfelt gratitude for the invitation and affirmed his commitment to the initiative aimed at rebranding and repositioning The Gambia on the global stage. He confirmed his intention to spend at least seven days in the country during the festival and graciously accepted the honour of being enstooled as Honourary Paramount Chief of Nuimi.

Mr Chike Nwoffiah, Founding Director of the Silicon Valley African Film Festival, provided a compelling preview of the upcoming festival, highlighting its connection to renowned kora virtuoso Ms Sona Jobarteh and the music academy she established in Brufut. He expressed plans to introduce, Mr Burton to Ms Jobarteh during his visit, with the aim of fostering collaboration in promoting The Gambia’s cultural heritage internationally.