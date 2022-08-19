Samuel Eto’o leads Committees For Qatar 2022 World Cup to visit 3 African nations

- Advertisement -

As football nations going to the Qatar World Cup prepares for the biggest and highest football tourney, Cameroonian Football chief Samuel Eto’o and other committee will be touring three African nations ahead of the fiesta.

l Eto’o, the Supreme Committee and Legacy delegation will be visiting Ghana, Cameroon and Senegal ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Their major assignment and aim is to engage with the Football Federations, football supporters and media ahead of the biggest soccer tournament in the world. According to a report on Soccanews, Samuel Eto’o is being picked to lead the delegation based on the fact that he is a well-known football personality in Africa.