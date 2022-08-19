25.2 C
City of Banjul
Friday, August 19, 2022
type here...
Sports

Samuel Eto’o leads Committees For Qatar 2022 World Cup to visit 3 African nations

0
- Advertisement -

As football nations going to the Qatar World Cup prepares for the biggest and highest football tourney, Cameroonian Football chief Samuel Eto’o and other committee will be touring three African nations ahead of the fiesta.
l Eto’o, the Supreme Committee and Legacy delegation will be visiting Ghana, Cameroon and Senegal ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Their major assignment and aim is to engage with the Football Federations, football supporters and media ahead of the biggest soccer tournament in the world. According to a report on Soccanews, Samuel Eto’o is being picked to lead the delegation based on the fact that he is a well-known football personality in Africa.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleAbdou Diallo says Senegal looking to break ‘glass ceiling’ in Qatar
Join The Conversation

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisment -spot_img

Latest Stories

Abdou Diallo says Senegal looking to break ‘glass ceiling’ in Qatar

Defender Abdou Diallo says Senegal are aiming to do better than any other African nation by reaching the World Cup semi-finals in Qatar. No side...

GFF EXPLAINS GAMBIA’S ABSENCE AT WAFU U-15 TOURNEY

Inspirational meetings

A Senegambian Insight by FaFa Edrissa M’Bai

GHANAIAN MP URGES BARROW TO PRIORITISE PROSECUTION OF JAMMEH OVER MASSACRE

© 2020 The Standard Newspaper (The Gambia) - Site by DigiTech Solutions