By Bruce Asemota

Magistrate Peter A. Che of Brikama Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday transferred the murder trial involving Dauda Sanneh and Ferdinand S. Manga to the High Court for proper trial.

Dauda and Ferdinand, both residents of Sanyang Deya Village West Coast Region, are accused of causing the death of one Sampierre Mendy on 22 December, 2019 at Sanyang Deya Village.