SCORPION GIRLS OFF TO WAFU TODAY

The Gambia national women’s football team leaves town today for the West Africa Football Union (WAFU Zone A) women championship, taking place in Cape Verde. The tournament runs from January 20 to February 1.

After a week of intensive preparations and training and days of camping, the selection has now been trimmed to 20 players.

The final squad list is boosted by the inclusion Ruggy Joof and Mbassy Darboe both plying their trade at Determine FC in the Liberia Women’s Premier League. They are expected to bring in whatever determination they may have picked in Liberia to the team who is aiming to take sub regional title this time round.

Senegal won the inaugural competition, which was held in Sierra Leone in 2020, followed by Mali and Liberia, who finished third.

Nine countries, including Cape Verde (the host), Liberia, Senegal (the holders), Sierra Leone, Guinea, Guinea Bissau, The Gambia, Mali, and Mauritania, are expected to participate.

In recent years, WAFU A has increased the number of organized competitions for members, from the grassroots to the senior level, for both men and women, after a period of inactivity with regard to organizing competitions for member associations.

Having recently hosted the zonal final round of both the boys’ and girls’ CAF Pan African School Football Championship, the host country, Cape Verde, has expressed its joy at being chosen to host the women’s competition this year.