SCORPIONS BONUS ROW RESOLVED

The delay in the payment of money caused the boys to stage a protest boycotting a farewell training session on Tuesday and threatening to stay from the Afcon until it is paid.

In the midst of frustrations and anger, President Adama Barrow gave instructions from Nouakchott where he was on a visit for the boys to be paid their bonuses in full before their expected departure.

Highly placed sources told The standard the bonus structure had been agreed between the team and Gambia Football Federation which has informed the Ministry of Sports about it. The Ministry was reported to have initially offered D13 million which was rejected by the boys.

Meanwhile, the team has safely arrived in Yamoussoukro, the base of Group C which also include champions, Senegal, Cameroon and Guinea. The boys will open the campaign on Monday against Senegal.