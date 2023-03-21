SCORPIONS CONVERGE IN MOROCCO

As Coach Tom Saintfiet finalises his list of players for the double header against Mali in the next few days, some of his charges have started arriving in Morocco last night. First to arrive are Alfusainey Jatta, Ebrima Colley and Ismaila Jome. Sources told The Standard last night that the majority, if not all 25 players, were due to arrive latest this morning.

The team will leave Casablanca for Mali tomorrow ahead of Friday’s first leg. The Gambia is currently second place in the group and would need to resist, if not beat Mali in at least one of the two fixtures to stay realistically in contention for one of the two available qualifying spots in the group.

Analysts say these matches will be the hardest for the Scorpions with both matches to be played without fans, since Caf’s disaproval of the national stadium.

As we went to press last night, Coach Saintfiet had called Abdoulie Sanyang to replace injured Yusupha Njie