- Advertisement -

According to the Gambia Football Federation, all 23 invited players have reported at camp which opened yesterday with a first training ahead of tomorrow’s world cup qualifiers against Burundi.

The team will spend the next few days in the Tanzanian city of Daresalam, the venue for both qualifiers, as Gambia starts a long campaign seeking qualification to the World Cup 2026.

The group also involves Kenya, Seychelles Islands and Gabon with the race ending in 2025.