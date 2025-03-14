SCORPIONS NAMED FOR WORLD CUP QUALIFIERS

- Advertisement -

National team coach Johnathan McKinstry yesterday announced his final squad for next week’s 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifiers against Kenya and Ivory Coast.

The coach had earlier this week announced a provisional 33-man list with the final player selection done at a press conference at Football House yesterday.

The official squad list includes players selected from across different positions:

Goalkeepers: Ebrima Jarju, Sheikh Sibi, Musa Dibaga.

Defenders: Omar Colley, Omar Gaye, Lars Joseph Ceesay, Dadi Dodou Gaye, Momodou Lion Njie, Sheriff Sinyan.

Midfielders: Saikou Touray, Ebrima Adams, Abubakr Barry, Alasana Manneh, Mahmud Bajo, Ebrima Darboe, Ablie Jallow.

Forwards: Musa Barrow, Alieu Fadera, Gibril Sillah, Yankuba Minteh, Abdoulie Sanyang, Ali Sowe, Abdoulie Ceesay, Alasana Jatta

The Gambia will face Kenya on 20 March and Ivory Coast on 24 March.

Both matches will be played in Abidjan.