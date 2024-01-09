SCORPIONS RETURN TO STADIUM TODAY

- Advertisement -

As Gambians bid farewell to players

After arriving hot foot from Saudi Arabia early this morning the Scorpions will wrap up their technical preparations with a special training session this evening designed for Gambian fans.

The team has not been seen in action, friendly or home soil for years now in light of the Caf ban on the Independence Stadium.

This evening’s training will provide Gambians the opportunity to see the team in action prior to their departure tomorrow morning.

The GFF president Lamin Kaba Bajo urged Gambians to buy tickets to watch the training session as it will count as an addition to the much needed finance required for Gambia’s effective participation in the Afcon which starts on Saturday.

Meanwhile, National Coordinating Committee NCC sources told The Standard that the players are expected to pick their diplomatic passports later today. The documents were part of incentives announced by the Gambia Government for the national team players as they head out to Afcon.

In another development, NCC sources have said the vice president Mohammed Jallow will perform the handing over of the battle flag to the team on behalf of President Barrow who has travelled to Mauritania.