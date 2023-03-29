SCORPIONS STING MALI TO KEEP HOPES ALIVE

The Gallant Scorpions regained their form last night injecting a venomous sting on Mali’s Eagles to avenge last week’s defeat and keep hopes alive for a back-to-back Afcon appearance.

Captain Omar Colley kept his promise to redeem the team from the humbling loss to Mali in the first leg to score in the 79th minute. The captain made a clinical finishing of a free kick well executed by Ebrima Colley. It was the Gambia’s first win over Mali in over 20 years and the skipper’s 44th cap, the highest from any Gambian player in recent history.

The result from Casablanca where Gambia hosted the Eagles now means The Gambia is fully back in contention for one of the two top spots in the group. Mali still leads though with 7 points while Gambia and Congo follow at 6 points each and South Sudan, 3 points. With two more matches to go, away to South Sudan in June and home to Congo in September, the Gambia has every reason to dream of qualifying.