SEDI KINTEH: UNITED TARGET URGED TO LEAVE TROMSØ THIS SUMMER

Manchester United are targeting talented young footballers after revamping their transfer strategy to shift focus towards emerging stars. The Red Devils have added several gifted teenagers to their roster since Ineos’ arrival and that process is expected to continue this summer as well.

United have reaped the rewards of a calculated approach in the transfer market last year, with their new recruits significantly improving the attack and goalkeeping departments. While the focus remains on midfield, there is also a need for defensive reinforcements, especially with Harry Maguire’s contract expiring this summer.

Recent reports suggest that the Englishman could sign a new deal, but he is already 34 and the Red Devils have to lay down succession plans soon. The English giants do have Leny Yoro and Ayden Heaven in the squad for that purpose, but that has not stopped them from scouting the market for further additions.

A previous report relayed by The Peoples Person states that United have set their sights on Tromsø defender Sedi Kinteh to address the situation.

A defensive stalwart

Sedi Kinteh rose through the ranks at the Mawade Wade Academy in Senegal, where his efforts earned the attention of Tromsø. The teenager travelled to the Norwegian club for a trial in February last year and was subsequently offered a five-year contract.

The Gambian’s progression was rapid, with the player quickly establishing himself as a key figure in the starting XI thanks to his blistering pace, strength in duels, and an impressive left foot. Tromsø reportedly received a club-record €5 million offer for the player three games into his stay, but they turned it down.

Kinteh has since made 26 appearances for the senior side, even finding the back of the net once, prompting interest from several big clubs, including United and Chelsea.

A recent report relayed by The Peoples Person states that the Red Devils are leading the race for his signature and have already submitted an offer for the youngster. Malick Diop, president of the Mawade Wade Academy, has now provided his views on the player’s future.

Right time for the next step

Speaking to Africa Foot, as cited by Sport Witness, Diop was full of praise for Kinteh. He said: “He’s a very athletic lad who anticipates challenges. Being athletic is one thing but knowing how to anticipate challenges puts you at ease. These qualities inevitably make him a difficult defender to handle.”

Kinteh also generated interest in the January transfer window, but a transfer never materialised. Diop went on to insist that the Gambian was correct in not leaving in mid-season, but insisted that the summer is the right time for him to take the next step in his career. He said: “It’s time for him to leave.”

“There was already interest from clubs during the winter transfer window, but it wasn’t the ideal time for a young player, as there’s already an established squad and it’s not easy to break into the first team… However, the best time is the summer. He’ll have time to adapt and establish himself.”

Lisandro Martinez and Matthijs de Ligt have struggled with injuries this season so United have to take proactive steps to bolster their backline.

A move for Kinteh represents a low-risk, high-reward approach that could turn out to be a masterstroke in the coming years.

