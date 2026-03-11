Media chief issues warning to Diomaye

- Advertisement -

The alleged tensions at the highest levels of government, between President Bassirou Diomaye Faye and his Prime Minister Ousmane Sonko, continue to fuel debate in the Senegalese political sphere.

In this context, journalist Maimouna Ndour Faye, the head of the 7TV media outlet delivered a sharp analysis of the president’s re-election prospects.

Appearing as guest on a programme, she warned the Senegalese president that if he aspires for a second term in 2029, the Diomaye-President coalition will not be enough. “If President Bassirou Diomaye Faye wants a second term, it is not this Diomaye-President Coalition that will allow him to achieve it,” she stated bluntly.

According to the journalist, the head of state should not be swayed by certain members of his coalition.

Maimouna Ndour Faye said former head of state Macky Sall remains a formidable political player with whom Diomaye Faye would benefit from engaging in dialogue if he wants to secure his political future.

She even suggested a possible political deal, particularly if Macky Sall were to become secretary general of the UN.

In her view, the current coalition could instead serve as a platform for welcoming new, influential political allies capable of strengthening the president’s chances of re-election.

Seneweb