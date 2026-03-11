spot_img
Arrested Senegal fans: Appeal filed, hearing set for March 16

The legal case involving 18 Senegalese football supporters arrested in Morocco has taken a new turn after the Moroccan public prosecutor’s office and the civil parties officially filed an appeal, BSNSports.com.ng reports.

According to reports, the appeal has now triggered the scheduling of a new hearing which will take place on 16th March.

The supporters were previously detained following incidents which happened in the final of the 2025 African Cup final between Morocco and Senegal, a development that attracted attention across African football circles.

With the appeal now lodged, the upcoming hearing is expected to determine the next legal steps in the case involving the Senegalese fans.

bsnsports.com

