Seedy Ceesay is new NPP’s administrative secretary

By Omar Bah

Seedy Ceesay has been appointed administrative secretary of the National People’s Party.

Ceesay replaced Mambanyick Njie, who is now a special adviser to the president.

ADVERTISEMENT

The news was confirmed to The Standard by the NPP outgoing administrative secretary, Mambanyick Njie. “I can confirm to you that his appointment will take effect on July 1 2023,” Njie said.

Seedy, a trained journalist, was the NPP candidate for the Brikama Area Council election but lost to UDP’s Yankuba Darboe.