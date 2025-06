- Advertisement -

Following a grueling quarter final clashes Tuesday, the last four team in the FA Cup championship has been identified. They are Real de Banjul who eliminated GPA 1-0 in the quarter finals. They will now meet Greater Tomorrow (GT) in the semis. Brikama based GT were 3-1 penalties winners over Unique Global.

Meanwhile TMT achieved a giant killing feat by eliminating Wallidan 5-3 on penalties to set up a semifinal clash against Hawks FC which beat Harts 2-0 to sail through.