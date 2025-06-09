1xBet Presents: Jizzle’s Mobay Ta Live – a game-changing Show

- Advertisement -

Afro-pop sensation and 1xBet ambassador, Jizzle, is preparing for a grand concert in support of his new Mobay Ta album. On June 14, the stage at the GCCI Trade Fair Grounds in Bijilo will transform into the epicenter of music, drive, and emotion.

This will not be just a concert, but a real musical celebration. The show will open with a local band, followed by 11 artists warming up the audience before Jizzle takes the stage. There will be up to 10 000 spectators.

The program will continue until 4:00 – music, dancing, unforgettable emotions.

Tickets are available online at: etickets.gamshows.com

In addition to online sales, tickets will be available at sales points, including 1xBet offices, so that every fan can easily get their ticket.

What tracks will light up the night?

Jizzle is preparing a set of the best tracks from the new Mobay Ta album, including Kalabante, Butterfly, Zero to Hundo and African Girl. There will be intense rhythms and dance energy that will set the audience on fire.

Jizzle x 1xBet: Partnership and support

Jizzle is the 1xBet ambassador in Gambia. The brand is proud to support his creativity because his story is an example of how perseverance and talent can change lives. Together with Jizzle, 1xBet promotes the principles of responsible betting, the development of sports and cultural initiatives, inspires youth and creates opportunities for local communities. This collaboration demonstrates the brand’s social responsibility and its commitment to supporting leaders who are making the world a better place.

About Jizzle

Jerreh Jallow, known as Jizzle D Lyrical Kiddo, was born on September 14, 1994, in Bakau, Gambia. Afro-pop and rap artist began his career at the age of 17. His journey from his debut Over Sona single to his Scorpion Volume 2 EP, which has garnered over a million streams on Spotify, is impressive. Beyond music, Jizzle is actively involved with UNICEF and the Office of the First Lady of Gambia, engaging in social initiatives.

It will be more than just a concert

Jizzle promises fans an unforgettable show full of energy, music and drive. Alongside him is the 1xBet brand, which stands by its ambassadors and encourages them to succeed!



The energy of the music, the brightness of the show and the exciting atmosphere, along with the 1xBet brand, which supports talent and culture.

Follow Jizzle and 1xBet on social networks to stay up to date with all the news and upcoming events:

At the same time, we build a strong community and support the growth of culture!