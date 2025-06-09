MRC launches Gambia’s first genomics centre of excellence

- Advertisement -

By Olimatou Coker

The Medical Research Council Unit The Gambia at the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine (MRCG at LSHTM), in partnership with Oxford Nanopore Technologies, has launched the country’s first-ever Genomics Centre of Excellence. The facility was inaugurated on June 4, 2025, at the Sir Dawda Kairaba Jawara Conference Centre, marking a major milestone for scientific research in The Gambia and West Africa.

The centre will serve as a hub for advanced genomic research, focusing on public health challenges like antimicrobial resistance, infectious diseases, and zoonoses (diseases that can spread from animals to humans).

One of its first projects is a BRCA1/2 screening pilot to assess inherited breast and ovarian cancer risk among West African women.

The centre will use Oxford Nanopore’s portable sequencing technology, enabling both research and clinical applications, and will run training programs to build local expertise in genomics and data analysis.

The initiative follows years of collaboration between MRCG and Oxford Nanopore, which played a crucial role in The Gambia’s strong genomic surveillance during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Gambia was ranked sixth globally for the percentage of COVID-19 samples sequenced.

The partnership will also establish a satellite genomics site in Guinea Bissau, further extending the region’s research capacity.

The centre is positioned as a training academy for scientists across West Africa, aiming to boost regional disease surveillance and contribute to global health datasets.

This launch is seen as a transformative step for public health, scientific empowerment, and regional collaboration in West Africa.

Dr Momodou Nyassi, the director of health services at the ministry of health, said the launching is a significant milestone not only for our nation but also for the scientific community in West Africa and beyond.

Director Nyassi also thanked Oxford Nanopore Technology for their invaluable partnership and commitment to advancing science and research in the Gambia.

He also recognised the efforts of the government of the Gambia, local researchers and stakeholders who have worked tirelessly to make this vision a reality.

“The establishment of this center of excellence represents beacons of hope and innovation, as we embark on this new journey we are merely creating a facility but we are building a platform that will empower scientists and researchers to tackle some of the most pressing challenges facing our world today,” he said.

Moreover, he added, “the centre will create opportunities for youths inspiring the next generation of scientists and innovators through education, internships and research opportunities we will cultivate a vibrant community of researchers who are not only skilled but also deeply committed to the advancement of our societies.”

Martin Normon, deputy ambassador at the British High Commission, said the centre represents a remarkable milestone not only for The Gambia but for the West African region and the global scientific community. “It is a bold ambition to place genomic research in life science at the heart of public health.”

He commended the MRCG and Oxford Nanopore technology for bringing this transformative vision to life.

“The UK’s involvement in genomic research across West Africa, particularly during the Covid-19 pandemic, laid the groundwork for this collaboration,” he added.

He added that the new centre will build on that foundation and take it to the next level supporting public health, regional collaboration, and global scientific progress.

Richard Compton, senior vice president of commercial operations at Oxford Nanopore Technologies, spoke on the partnership between the two institutions.

“The critical role MRCG played during the pandemic, positioning The Gambia as a global leader in genomic surveillance.”

He said The Gambia was ranked sixth in the world for the percentage of Covid-19 samples sequenced.

“That is an incredible achievement for a small country with limited resources.”