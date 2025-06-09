Cumbria joiner who built schools in The Gambia invited to Buckingham Palace

- Advertisement -

A joiner from Workingt on in England who built and funded schools in The Gambia was ‘overwhelmed’ to be invited to Buckingham Palace.

Scott Taylor, from Seaton, and his wife, Julia, attended a spectacular garden party hosted by the King and Queen last month.

The 58-year-old was invited after helping hundreds of Gambian children get an education after funding one school and building another.

Mr Taylor first got involved after visiting a school while on holiday in the country 18 years ago. When he returned for another holiday the following year, he discovered the woman who ran the school had died from malaria.

He said: “A school in The Gambia isn’t like a school over here. It’s much more basic. I went to the school where she had been working and there was a potential for that school to close.

“I got talking to them and said I could support them. We put some money in.”

Some of the children at the original school (Image: Submitted)

Following issues with the landowner, Mr Taylor later suggested they build another school.

“We bought a bit of land and gifted it to the school,” he said. They decided to build this school. It just gathered momentum. Sometimes I would go over and just spend my holiday buying concrete blocks.

“They are so, so grateful for any help they can get. They are lovely children.”

Mr Taylor, who owns Taylor’s Joinery & Plastics, was initially keen for his employees to travel to The Gambia to help build the school but then realised Gambian tradesmen needed the work.

He said: “It’s more than building the school, it’s helping the construction industry. It gathered pace from there.

“I fixed the rent on the existing school for a lot of years and kept that one going. They have 340 pupils. The new school has 290 pupils in.

“We are not quite finished yet. Some of the children have left those schools educated and have gone on to universities. Some are in the UK now training to be doctors.”

Mr Taylor’s only conditions for the school were that it must support both boys and girls – as many schools in The Gambia only accept boys – and children must be taught about Christian beliefs in the western world.

He said: “Lots of these people had bad opinions of us. For them to understand the western world is Christian in belief and help other people in need.

“It’s been a wonderful journey. It’s helping a lot of people and doing a great job. We’ve got a daughter, Robyn, who’s 29 and she’s involved now.”

Mr Taylor also collects scrap metal and second hand items from his business and after selling them on, he sends the money to The Gambia.

When asked how he felt to be mingling with royalty at Buckingham Palace, Mr Taylor replied: “It was the most amazing place I have ever been. I’ve never tasted cucumber sandwiches like it and the cups of tea were to die for.

“I felt very privileged and overwhelmed that I had been invited. It’s been humbling. Being able to see the King and Queen is a privilege I will hold forever.”