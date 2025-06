- Advertisement -

Police in Brikama are investigating the suspected murder of 39-year-old Amadou Ceesay, a Senegalese national, found dead in his room yesterday. The deceased, who was taken to Brikama District Hospital around 05:30am with visible injuries, is believed to have been assaulted days earlier.

Crime scene investigators have processed the scene, and two suspects are in custody while police are pursuing a third suspect.