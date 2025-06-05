MOYS GIVES OVER D15M TO SUPPORT INTERANTIONAL PROGRAMMES OF ASSOCIATIONS, ATHLETES  

- Advertisement -

By Lamarana S Jallow

As part of its commitment to national sports development, the Ministry of Youth and Sports (MoYS) this week disbursed over D15.4M to sports associations and individual athletes to support for them in their international preparations and competitions.

A total of ten million dalasis was presented to The Gambia Football Federation (GFF) to cover costs associated with the national team, The Scorpions’ training camp in Morocco, ahead of two international fixtures.

- Advertisement -

Also, a sum of D1.8 million was allocated as direct cash support to The Gambia’s five top athletes based in Paris, to support their training fees and upkeep as they intensify preparations for upcoming global events.

The Gambia Volleyball Federation too received D800,000 to support its participation in the African Nations U21 Beach Volleyball Championship in scheduled for Morocco.

Additionally, D500,000 was provided to the United Front to support the organisation of the sixth edition of the Banjul International Marathon.

- Advertisement -

Equally the Tijan Jaiteh Foundation was also granted D2.3 million to cover airfares for The Gambia’s Norway Cup team in this year’s edition later this summer in Oslo. The team aim to defend its U-16 championship trophy.

“This timely financial support highlights MoYS’s unwavering dedication to nurturing Gambian talent and ensuring national teams and athletes remain competitive on both continental and global stages,” a statement from MoYS said.