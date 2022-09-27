Senegal entertains Iran in World Cup warm up after beating Bolivia

- Advertisement -

Sadio Mane was on target for African champions Senegal as they strolled to victory against Bolivia in an international friendly in France on Saturday. The 30-year-old forward converted from the spot to add to Boulaye Dia’s early goal as Senegal tested their strength against the South American nation. Senegal got off to a great start after Boulaye Dia broke the deadlock just four minutes into the match, meeting a pass from Pathe Ciss. The Teranga Lions dominated and continued to ask questions but wasted the chances that came their way. However, with four minutes remaining to half time, the Africans were awarded a penalty, which Mane elected himself and made no mistake from 12 yards. The victory gives Senegal the needed boost ahead of their World Cup game against Ecuador in Group A. Meanwhile, Senegal will play Iran in their final friendly today.