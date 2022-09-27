26 C
City of Banjul
Tuesday, September 27, 2022
type here...
Sports

Senegal entertains Iran in World Cup warm up after beating Bolivia

0
- Advertisement -

Sadio Mane was on target for African champions Senegal as they strolled to victory against Bolivia in an international friendly in France on Saturday. The 30-year-old forward converted from the spot to add to Boulaye Dia’s early goal as Senegal tested their strength against the South American nation. Senegal got off to a great start after Boulaye Dia broke the deadlock just four minutes into the match, meeting a pass from Pathe Ciss. The Teranga Lions dominated and continued to ask questions but wasted the chances that came their way. However, with four minutes remaining to half time, the Africans were awarded a penalty, which Mane elected himself and made no mistake from 12 yards. The victory gives Senegal the needed boost ahead of their World Cup game against Ecuador in Group A. Meanwhile, Senegal will play Iran in their final friendly today.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleGAMBIA FACE BURKINA IN TIE DECIDER
Join The Conversation

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisment -spot_img

Latest Stories

GAMBIA FACE BURKINA IN TIE DECIDER

The Gambia's journey in the African Under 23 qualifiers reached a crucial stage this afternoon in Marrakech, Morocco where the Olympic Scorpions face Burkina...

I am 100% President Adama Barrow, but could he be dyslexic?

RE: President Barrow deserves praise for championing democracy

BARROW: $20 AIRPORT SECURITY FEE IS FOR DEVELOPMENT OF GAMBIA

Parliament discovers D29.2 million unaccounted gov’t imprest

© 2020 The Standard Newspaper (The Gambia) - Site by DigiTech Solutions