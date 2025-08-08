Senegal: Experts say water rise from River Gambia poses threat to Tambacounda

- Advertisement -

By Omar Bah

The Water Resources Brigade of Tambacounda in Senegal has issued a red alert due to the alarming rise in water levels of the River Gambia indicating a potential flood risk.

According to the latest observations made on the morning of August 4, 2025 the Diaguiri station, located upstream of Mako, recorded a level of 2.74 metres, compared to 1.96 metres the day before, representing a spectacular increase of 78 centimetres in just 24 hours.

This figure also reflects a marked progression compared to the same date in 2024, when the level was at 1.38 metres.

On the side of Afia Pont (Thiokoye), although no readings were taken on the morning of August 4, the measurement from the previous day indicated a water level of 1.96 metres, very close to the 2 metres recorded last year at the same time. Data from the Diahra Pont, Goumbayel (Niérico), and Niokolo-Koba stations were not yet available at the time of this compilation, but the trend observed at other sites are enough to alert the authorities.

In Kédougou, the level of the River Gambia rose from 3.69 metres to 3.85 metres in 24 hours, an increase of 16 centimetres.

In comparison, on August 4, 2024, the level was only 2.55 metres. Although the alert level is set at 7 metres, this rapid progression is a cause for concern.

The most spectacular increase was recorded at Simenti station with a jump from 3.99 metres to 4.80 metres, an increase of 81 centimetres in one day. Even though the alert level is set at 13 metres, the speed of this rise is worrying experts.

Similar rise have been recorded in Mako and Gouloumbou.