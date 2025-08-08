spot_img
Gambia News

Alleged homosexuals granted bail

Amadou J 5

By Amadou Jadama

Muhammed Krubally and Muhammed Jawo, the two  men  standing trial  for  indecent practice between males, have been granted bail  by Senior Magistrate I Jallow of the Brusubi  magistrates’  court.
At yesterday’s hearing, Police prosecutor Inspector L Gomez informed the court that the accused persons were found engaged in an indecent practice among themselves by sucking each other’s penises, an act calculated to be gross indecency.
The men were initially refused bail but yesterday the court granted them bail in the sum of D500,000 each, with two Gambian sureties who deposited an affidavit of means and surrendered their ID cards to the registrar of the court.
Meanwhile, Counsel K Bojang  for the defence, cross examined the  first prosecution witness Sergeant Mamadou A Sanyang a PIU officer guarding the residence of Interior Minister Aboulie Sanynag  at Old Yundum  who claimed to have found the duo in the act .
Asked if the incomplete house he claimed the act took place had electricity , the policeman replied there was no light there.  Asked how far he was from the boy who led him to the house, the witness said he was not too far from the boy who was peeping in to the house when the act was going on. “The distance was not far and that was why I was able to jump immediately after the boy when he jumped into the compound of the scene,” the witness replied.
The case is adjourned to 12 August at 12 PM for continuation of the cross examination.

