Run Mango ends 25 years of waiting to reach Nawettan proper 

It was dream come true for the steel-hearted Run Mango FC and its overzealous supporters yesterday when the team broke a 25 -year jinx to reach the SereKunda West Nawettan championship proper.

In the final round of the marathon qualifiers yesterday, Run Mango beat Effa-Sankung 2-0 to make history.

Alasan Sowe put Run Mango ahead in the 29th minute as captain Biram Njie cemented their dominance with a second goal in the second half, without response from the opponents to the last whistle.

An exciting evening was assured as supporters rejoiced an achievement that have eluded generations of players.

“Most of the current players were too young or not born when Run Mango started. They have never tasted football beyond the qualifying rounds. So, this is already big,” an ardent fan commented yesterday.

The team from the Westfield neighbourhood now proceeds to brush shoulders with the giants of the Serekunda West zone in the ever grueling championship contest. Will Run Mango continue to make it the summer of history? Time will tell.