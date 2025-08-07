VICTORIOUS TEAM-GAMBIA DUE BACK TODAY From historic African School Games

- Advertisement -

Following their outstanding performance at the inaugural ANOCA African School Games in Algeria, Gambian athletes and officials are due back home today, Thursday.

The delegation, which includes athletes who brought pride and glory to the nation, winning an unprecedented 12 medals (3 Gold, 5 Silver, 4 Bronze), will arrive at the Banjul Ferry Terminal at 1 PM from Dakar where their flight from Algiers terminated early this morning.

The Ministry of Youth and Sports, Gambia National Olympics Committee GNOC along with relevant stakeholders, are coordinating the team’s safe return and encourages the public to come out and give the young champions a warm welcome in Banjul this afternoon.