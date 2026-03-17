Senegal freezes Indorama’s accounts

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The Senegalese government has announced that it has frozen the accounts of Industries Chimiques du Sénégal (ICS) until the phosphate and ​fertiliser company pays the state 250 billion CFA francs (380 million euros), Sonko said. He singled it out as a top offender in the mining sector. Privately owned Singapore-based Indorama Corporation controls ICS.

Indorama did not respond to an email seeking comment.

The government has also revoked 71 mining licences, including 14 gold licences, because the companies failed to abide by ⁠contract terms.

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More ​broadly, Sonko said many infrastructure projects had overcharged Senegal by an average of 15%, costing ​the indebted country hundreds of millions of euros.

“We are still a long way from having completed this work,” he said, adding that the review would likely continue through his term in ​office. “We’re going to completely change the way of doing things.”

Reuters