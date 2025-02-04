Senegalese businessman-cum-politician to ‘invest $25 million in Gambia’

- Advertisement -

According to reports in the Senegalese press, Senegalese businessman and opposition leader Bougane Guèye was received on Friday by President Adama Barrow on the sidelines of the economic forum organised by FOGECA.

At the end of the meeting, the leader of the Boygues Corporation said he was satisfied with the discussions and announced he will invest US$25 million in The Gambia.

According to the reports, these funds will be directed to several strategic sectors, including media, computer engineering and agribusiness, through the subsidiaries Dmedia CI, Tradex CI and Boss CI.

- Advertisement -

“All these structures were installed in Abidjan four years ago,” Mr Guèye said.

In the period immediately before and after the 2024 presidential and legislative election, Bougane Guèye, was active and even detained and arraigned. However, he has since decided to lower his political megaphone.

A political observer in Dakar noted: “Formerly regular in his speeches on social networks, his current silence fuels speculation about a possible reorientation, whether political or entrepreneurial. It remains to be seen whether he will choose to devote himself fully to business or whether he will continue his commitment to one day become president of the Republic of Senegal.”