Immigration question fugitive Mbemba Drammeh’s wife

By Tabora Bojang

Officials of the Gambia Immigration Department arrested and released on bail the wife of former NPP now UDP member Mbemba Drammeh who was apprehended in December after alleging that he took part in rigging the 2021 elections in favour of President Adama Barrow.

Drammeh was arrested and released in late December on police bail but surreptitiously flew back to France. His sureties Musa Kanteh and Saidou Bayo have since been ordered by a court in Kanifing to each forfeit D100,000 to the state.

The court also issued a warrant for Drammeh’s arrest after an application filed by the police who stated Drammeh failed to appear in court to answer charges of seditious intent.

Yesterday, Immigration officers visited the house of Mr Drammeh where his wife Sira Touray was reportedly picked up and taken to Banjul.

Sources close to her said the officers instructed her report to Banjul to answer some questions.

“She was later taken to the Gambia Immigration headquarters where she was questioned with regard to a passport said to be issued to her husband on 20th January, 2025 to enable him return to France,” our source added.

Drammeh himself issued an audio last week in which he claimed senior police and immigration officers aided him to flee.

According to our source, his wife Touray told the investigators that the passport in question was given to her by one Mr Camara and that she passed it on to someone to give to her husband. She was bailed for D100,000 and asked to report on Wednesday.

It was widely believed that Sira was arrested by the police. Before going to press, we contacted the police spokesperson ASP Modou Musa Sisawo who denied any police involvement for ‘now.’

Officials of the Immigration department were not available for immediate comment on the matter.