YUNDUM REGISTERS BIGGEST AIRPORT SEIZURE OF ECSTASY TABS IN SUB-REGION

By Olimatou Coker

Operatives of the Drug Law Enforcement Agency, The Gambia (DLEAG) stationed at Banjul International Airport on Sunday arrested one Saikou Krubally, a Gambian national holding a Spanish residential permit with 128,745 pills of ecstasy concealed in three suitcases.

The bust is said to be one of the largest single seizures of ecstasy tablets effected at an airport in the sub-region according to anti-narcotic agents.

According to the statement issued by the agency, the suspect arrived aboard Brussels Airlines, disembarked, checked out and was trailed before being arrested near the Sukuta traffic roundabout.

“Preliminary enquiry into the matter indicated that Krubally travelled from Barcelona to Amsterdam where he picked the pills of ecstasy before continuing his journey to Banjul with Brussels Airlines via Brussels for a fee of ten thousand euros (€10,000).”

The suspect is currently in custody while further investigations continue.

The agency said the seizure is one of the largest of its kind in the sub-region, and is part of several significant seizures registered by operatives at the Yundum Airport.

“Clearly, this is an indication of DLEAG’s resolve to make the airport an unattractive route to illicit drug traffickers and their patrons”, an anti-narcotic agent told The Standard.