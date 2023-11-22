SENEGALESE FA PRESIDENT DUE HERE AT THE WEEKEND

- Advertisement -

The President of the Senegalese Football Federation Augustine Senghore is expected in Banjul this weekend.

Mr Senghore is among a list of high-profile Senegalese sports personalities invited to the12th edition of the award night of the Sports Journalists Association of The Gambia SJAG. Others include former sports minister and mayor of Fatik and chief of cabinet Amadou Ba.

The awards ceremony held annually to honour sports associations and personalities of the year, will be held at the Sir Dawda Jawara Conference center on Saturday 25 November.

It will also be graced by 30 Senegalese sports journalists as part of a bilateral relations between the two countries’ sports press.

The awards are categorised in to special, ordinary and president’s awards to be conferred on people and

and organisations for their contributions to Gambian sports. SJAG president Musa Sise said the award is one of the most important events in the association’s activities as it connects it with the people it is serving and the wider public.