City of Banjul
Wednesday, March 17, 2021
Senegalese forestry officer shoots Gambian in LRR

By Mafugi Ceesay

The deputy spokesperson of the Gambia Armed Forces, captain Malick Sanyang has confirmed a shooting incident in Sare-Omar village involving Senegalese forestry officers who crossed the border on motorcycles.

“It was yesterday [Sunday] about 11 am when three armed men reported being Senegalese forestry officers riding on motorcycles arrived at Sare-Omar and had a confrontation with some young people there. During that confrontation, the Senegalese shot one Omar Njie in the left leg using a local gun,” Captain Sanyang explained. He further revealed that the victim was evacuated to Japineh Health Centre and later referred to Edward Francis Small Teaching Hospital in Banjul for further treatment. “Further investigation continues into the matter,” Captain Sanyang explained.   

The deputy Army spokesman said Gambian soldiers stationed in Pakaliba visited the scene and the situation is calm and normal at the moment.

