Senegal’s Ousmane Sonko risks losing everything

Dear Editor,

Ousmane Sonko risks losing everything. I love him and I liked his political career. But quite honestly he exaggerates and has no consideration for his friend President Bassirou Diomaye Faye.

Here are the facts: Diomaye gave Sonko his all.

1. He spent 11 months in prison instead of the comfort of living at home with his young family.

2. He named his son after Sonko.

3. He named his daughter after Sonko’s mother.

4. He named him prime minister, with access to 9 billion CFA francs in case noir which he could spend as he saw fit.

5. He entrusted him with exceptional powers in the departments of home affairs, justice and exclusive control of finance as they report directly to the primature which he heads.

6. Sonko uses the presidential jet as his private jet, and Diomaye does not say anything.

7. Sonko blackmailed Diomaye by publicly stating: “If you fire me, I’ll go back to the National Assembly to block your action” and Diomaye remained silent.

8. Prime Minister Sonko called for civil disobedience by saying people “should not pay tax” if government does not carry out the reforms he wants — and Diomaye failed to respond.

9. Sonko called the Appeal Court, the Supreme Court and the Constitutional Council corrupt, while the executive power he represents is supposed to respect the separation of powers — and Diomaye said nothing.

10. Sonko denounced Diomaye by calling him weak and Diomaye kept his silence.

11. When Diomaye appointed Samba Ndiaye as a CEO of a state-owned company, Sonko refused to accept it, and Diomaye caved in to him.

12. Sonko rallied his party in a meeting and publicly challenged the president and allies by insisting Aïda Mbodj and not Mimi Touré as Diomaye wanted should lead the ruling coalition.

13. The Pastef party had the audacity to give Diomaye a 72-hour ultimatum!

14. When Pastef members attacked Diomaye’s wife, he remained silent.

So, who is the problem if rupture comes about?

Who is fomenting trouble? Who is more loyal to the other?

If Ousmane Sonko is not careful, he risks losing everything if he falls out with President Diomaye Faye.

Mamadou Ataoulaye Barry

Conakry, Guinea

A call for equal justice and institutional accountability

Dear Editor,

The recent statement by the Gambia Police Force regarding the dismissal of PC 9760 Sanna Mballow is noted. While we acknowledge the internal disciplinary measures taken, it is important to stress that dismissal alone is not an adequate response to actions that clearly constitute criminal behaviour.

If these same offences had been committed by an ordinary civilian, he or she would have been swiftly arrested, charged, and brought before a court of law. The same standard must apply to members of our security forces. No officer should be shielded from prosecution simply because he wears a uniform.

Impersonation, fraudulent withdrawals, and repeated unauthorised access to people’s accounts are not mere disciplinary breaches — they are criminal acts that directly undermine public trust. This matter goes far beyond administrative misconduct. It speaks to the integrity of the institution and its commitment to justice.

Taking PC Mballow before the courts would not only ensure accountability, but also serve as a strong deterrent to others who may be tempted to abuse their position. Justice must not only be done; it must be seen to be done. Anything less sends the wrong message to both the security forces and the population at large.

Dismissing the officer without criminal prosecution risks appearing as though the system is protecting its own, even at the expense of public confidence. The Inspector General of Police and the GPF leadership can — and should — do better. True professionalism requires transparency, accountability, and the courage to confront wrongdoing head-on.

The Gambian people deserve a police force that applies the law equally, without fear or favour.

Tombong Saidy

Unite Movement For Change