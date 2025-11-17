GAMBIA TO HOST CAF SCHOOLS FOOTBALL FOR WAFU ZONE-A

- Advertisement -

The Gambia is set to host the Wafu Zone –A – African Schools Football Championship (ASFC) organised by the Confederation of African Football (Caf), from 23rd to 28th November.

The weeklong event will bring together young referees, reporters, community coaches and youth athletes for intensive training, workshops and football competitions under the auspices of Caf.

This year’s event highlights Caf’s commitment to developing the next generation of football leaders — on and off the pitch, from coaching and officiating to youth safeguarding and sports media, the activities are designed to strengthen football structures across West Africa.

Programme overview

The activities will kick off on Sunday, 23rd November with the community coaching clinic, designed to enhance the technical and leadership skills of grassroots and community-based coaches, Then on Monday, 24th November, a workshop will be held for young sport journalists alongside a continuation of the community coaching clinic.

Tuesday, 25th November

A busy day featuring multiple activities:

• Young Referees Workshop

• Young Reporters Workshop

• Community Coach Clinic

• Digital Drill for U16 students

Teams are also expected to arrive for the planned football matches, followed later in the day by Football Analysis and the Protect the Dream youth engagement sessions.

Wednesday, 26th November

The programme intensifies with more workshops: Safeguarding workshop aimed at protecting young athletes; Football Analysis; Digital Drill (20 U16 students; Young Reporters Practical Workshop and Young Referees Workshop.

The day will close with a Grassroots Football Festival featuring youth teams.

Thursday, 27th November 2025

Day 1 of Competitions

Official football competitions begin with:

• Group Stage Matches

• Ongoing Young Referees Workshop

• Community Coach Clinic

• Football Analysis Session

• Young Reporters Practical Workshop

Friday, 28th November 2025

Day 2 of Competitions & Closing

The final day will feature:

• Semi-finals and finals of the football competition

• Young Referees Workshop

• Community Coach Clinic

• TotalEnergies Workshop

• Young Reporters’ Practical Workshop.

The event will conclude with a grand closing ceremony celebrating participants, partners, and the spirit of African youth football development.