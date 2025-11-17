Brazil down Senegal in London friendly

- Advertisement -

Brazil ended Senegal’s 10-match unbeaten run by comfortably beating them 2-0 at the Emirates Stadium, with this just a second win in their last five games against African opposition.

After throwing away a two-goal lead in their last friendly against Japan, Brazil came out firing here, threatening to break the deadlock on numerous occasions in the opening 20 minutes.

The best of the Selecao’s early chances fell to Matheus Cunha, who rose highest inside the six-yard box only to see his effort rattle the crossbar.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side did eventually manage to take a deserved lead after 28 minutes through Estevao, with the youngster rifling in his fourth international goal in his last five caps with a brilliant effort that curled into the far bottom-left corner.

They went on to add a second 10 minutes before the break, too, when Casemiro controlled Rodrygo’s free-kick inside the penalty area, and curled brilliantly into the corner for his third goal in four games for club and country.

Brazil survived a scare following the restart after Ederson gave the ball away under pressure from Senegal substitute Nicolas Jackson, but Iliman Ndiaye could only hit the post after pouncing on the loose ball.

As the second half wore on, the likelihood of a third goal in the game looked to be slim with neither side having much joy in their attacking endeavours.

Perhaps inevitably, given the game’s friendly status, the contest petered out in the final 10 minutes, with neither side managing to create a good goalscoring opportunity.

Ultimately, it was a convincing victory for Ancelotti’s side and a good response to having lost two of their previous three outings, while this marks a third successive friendly defeat for Senegal.