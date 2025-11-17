The importance of using measured language during times of political tension

- Advertisement -

As The Gambia gears towards the 2026 elections and political parties are preparing for campaigns to garner support, it is necessary to remember that in periods of political tension, the words people choose can either calm a situation or make it worse.

Careful and cautious language is therefore essential. When emotions are high and communities are divided, even simple statements can be misunderstood or taken out of context. Using careful, measured language helps reduce the chances of conflict, misinformation, and escalation.

Cautious language also promotes respect. It allows people to express their views without attacking or provoking others. This is especially important in diverse societies where political disagreements can easily spill into social, ethnic, or community conflicts. When leaders, journalists, and citizens speak responsibly, they set an example that encourages dialogue instead of hostility.

- Advertisement -

Furthermore, measured speech helps protect individuals and institutions. Rumours, accusations, and inflammatory comments can damage reputations and fuel instability. Speaking thoughtfully ensures that information shared is accurate, balanced, and fair, which is vital for maintaining public trust.

In short, during politically tense moments, cautious language is not a sign of weakness — it is a tool for peace, stability, and responsible citizenship. It helps people communicate without causing harm and creates space for calm reflection, understanding, and national unity.

It is hoped that all who speak in these times do so with care and caution. Let us all vow to say only those things that will further strengthen peace and security rather than things that cause division.